Ambulance carrying seriously ill Hartlepool patient hit by firework in suspected attack on Bonfire Night

An ambulance was hit by a firework in a suspected deliberate attack on Bonfire Night.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said its paramedics were transporting a seriously ill elderly patient from Hartlepool to North Tees Hospital at around 20.25pm last night when it was hit by the firework.

Paul Liversidge, chief operating officer at the NEAS said: "The incident occurred as the crew approached the entrance of the hospital in the ambulance and is the second incident involving a firework hitting one of our ambulances in the Hartlepool area in the past few days

"We are incredibly disappointed that our crews experienced such incidents in the course of their work but we have since reported both occasions to the police. Both incidents could have been seriously detrimental to our care of vulnerable patients.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via the 101 number, quoting "event 204353".