Appeal after man suffers facial injuries in Hartlepool gang attack

Cleveland Police have appealed for information following the assault.

The incident happened in the town’s West View Road, near to the junction of Heortnesse Road, and the victim needed treatment after he was reportedly attacked by four males.

Cleveland Police said in a statement this week: “A group, believed to be four males, are reported to have attacked the man in the street and left him with cuts and swelling to his face and lacerations to his back.

"He received treatment by ambulance service colleagues who attended the scene.

“The suspects are believed to have been using a silver BMW car.”

Officers have now issued a description of two suspects and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

One of the suspects is described as white, late teens, with short, dark hair and wearing a brown camouflage jacket, a dark T-shirt and light grey jogging bottoms with a dark stripe down the leg.

The second suspect is described as wearing a dark tracksuit, the third suspect is described as wearing a light coloured jacket over a dark coloured top and grey trousers and the fourth suspect is described as wearing dark coloured clothing.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Friday, March 4.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 036561.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

