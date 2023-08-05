News you can trust since 1877
Appeal after thefts from cars and vans in Hartlepool as woman arrested

A woman has been arrested following a series of thefts from motor vehicles in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th Aug 2023, 21:13 BST- 1 min read

The incidents happened in the early hours of Thursday (August 3), when various items were taken from cars and vans in the Burn Valley area.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested after officers carried out CCTV and house to house enquiries in the area. She is currently helping police with their enquiries.

The items, pictured, were later recovered and police are looking to trace the owners.

Police arrested a woman following house to house and CCTV enquiries.Police arrested a woman following house to house and CCTV enquiries.
Officers are also appealing for anyone who may have CCTV in the Burn Valley Ward area of Hartlepool, specifically the area of Grange Road, Hutton Avenue, Wilton Avenue, Wilton Road, Clifton Avenue and Linden Grove between 4:00am and 5:30am on August 3, to come forward.

Footage can be uploaded here: https://bit.ly/SE153097

If the items in the pictures look familiar, contact police on non-emergency number 101 and quote event reference 153097.