Appeal to trace family of Hartlepool man after his death at the age of 59
A public appeal has been made by police to trace relatives of a deceased man.
By Gavin Ledwith
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Brian Kerr, 59, from the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, died on Saturday.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on behalf of Teesside Coroners’ Office: “Teesside Coroners’ Office is appealing to trace relatives of the late 59-year-old Brian Douglas Kerr, of Pine Grove, in Hartlepool.
“Brian sadly passed away on Saturday, 15th October.
“Any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”