Appeal to trace family of Hartlepool man after his death at the age of 59

A public appeal has been made by police to trace relatives of a deceased man.

By Gavin Ledwith
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Brian Kerr, 59, from the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, died on Saturday.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on behalf of Teesside Coroners’ Office: “Teesside Coroners’ Office is appealing to trace relatives of the late 59-year-old Brian Douglas Kerr, of Pine Grove, in Hartlepool.

“Brian sadly passed away on Saturday, 15th October.

Teesside Coroners' Court is based at the Teesside Justice Centre, in Middlesbrough.

“Any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”

