Appeal to trace Good Samaritan as man arrested after police pursuit near Hartlepool
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Good Samaritan driver blocked the path of a Seat Leon which had failed to stop for officers on the A179 at Hartlepool at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, October 4.
As officers pursued the car along the A19 and into the Wingate area, the vehicle attempted to go the wrong way along a slip road leading from the A19 south to the A181.
Cleveland Police have said the driver of a HGV with a white cab assisted them by blocking the Seat’s path. The Seat driver abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot, but a 20-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Cleveland Police said: “A man was detained a short time later by officers on foot, with the assistance of the police drone.
“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to provide a sample, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, no insurance and going equipped to steal. He has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue.
“Officers are appealing to trace the driver of the HGV who blocked the road as they may be able to assist police with their enquiries.
“Police also appeal to trace anyone with dashcam footage of the driver or the offending vehicle to get in touch.
“Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 198025.
“Footage can also be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-pursuit-onto-a181”