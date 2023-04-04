Appeal to trace Hartlepool man over assault and aggravated burglary in town
Police hare urged a town man who may have information about several incidents to contact them.
Officers are trying to locate Connor McLeod, 25, as he may have information about offences reported to police including an unprovoked assault on a man in Hartlepool town centre and an aggravated burglary in Howden Road on March 28 this year.
Cleveland Police said: “A number of people were arrested in connection with these incidents, with inquiries ongoing.
“We would urge Mr McLeod to make contact with police and would ask anyone who knows his current whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref SE23-057851.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you could pass information anonymously via https://orlo.uk/9B2Ff or phone them on 0800 555 111.”