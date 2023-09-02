News you can trust since 1877
Appeal to trace man after assault in Hartlepool’s Church Street

Police are appealing for the victim of a reported assault to contact them.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened at around 2am this morning (Saturday, September 2) in Church Street.

Cleveland Police have said a man was assaulted by a group of people, with one person allegedly seen with a weapon.

The force said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for a victim of a reported assault to come forward after a member of the public reported the incident to police.

The assault happened in Church Street.
“It was reported that a man was assaulted by a group of people on Church Street in Hartlepool at around 2am this morning (2nd September).

“One person in the group was potentially seen in possession of a weapon.

“Officers are appealing to trace the victim as they would like to speak to him about the incident.

“They would also urge any witnesses or anyone with further information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 175180.”