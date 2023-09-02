The incident happened at around 2am this morning (Saturday, September 2) in Church Street.

Cleveland Police have said a man was assaulted by a group of people, with one person allegedly seen with a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for a victim of a reported assault to come forward after a member of the public reported the incident to police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault happened in Church Street.

“It was reported that a man was assaulted by a group of people on Church Street in Hartlepool at around 2am this morning (2nd September).

“One person in the group was potentially seen in possession of a weapon.

“Officers are appealing to trace the victim as they would like to speak to him about the incident.