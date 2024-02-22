'Are these your children?' Police appeal to trace young Hartlepool off-road bikers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They have published a photo of the pair following incidents on Hartlepool’s Headland earlier this week.

In a statement accompanying the picture, Cleveland Police said: “Are these your children? Do you know who these riders are?

"These youngsters were spotted at the Headland, around Vincent Street and Old Cemetery Road on Monday afternoon, 19 February, between 3pm and 4pm.

Police want to trace the riders of these off-road bikes.

“They were riding on public footpaths, destroying grassed areas and spinning their rear wheels to spray mud at other vehicles.

“This type of anti-social behaviour causes fear and distress to those living in the area, and is dangerous to those walking on the public footpaths.

“If you know who these youngsters are, or have any further information on off road bikes in the town, please call Hartlepool Police on 101.”