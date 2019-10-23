Are these yours? Search to find owners of goods recovered by police in Hartlepool
Officers have launched an appeal to find the rightful owners of items recovered in Hartlepool.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:53 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:59 pm
The town’s Neighbourhood Police Team released a number of pictures on social media in a bid to find out who the goods belong to.
If you think the pictured items are yours, or you know who they belong to, contact Cleveland Police on 101 and ask to speak to PC 2375 Gareth Humphrey.
You can also visit the police station on Avenue Road, Hartlepool, for more information.