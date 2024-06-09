Armed police called to Hartlepool's Wynyard Road following 'disturbance believed to involved a weapon'
Cleveland Police insist “there is no threat to the wider public” following the incident in Wynyard Road, in Hartlepool, on Sunday June 9.
The force said in a statement on Sunday night: “Police were called to Wynyard Road, in Hartlepool, at 10.30am this morning where a disturbance believed to involve a weapon was reported.
“Due to the nature of the report, armed response officers attended and located a 16-year-old boy with minor injuries to his hand.
“After a short search, a 45-year-old man was also located. He has sustained facial injuries.
“Both were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to police custody for questioning.
“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.
“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to call 101, quoting reference SE24107853.”