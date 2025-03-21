Armed Trimdon robber jailed after threatening shopkeeper with knife in cash raid

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 08:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who threatened a shopkeeper with a knife before making off with a large quantity of cash has been jailed.

Thomas Craig entered the convenience store on Commercial Street, in Trimdon Colliery, shortly before 6pm on Sunday, February 16.

He approached the shopkeeper, who was stood behind the counter, and produced a knife before escaping after grabbing cash and confectionary.

The shopkeeper was shaken but unharmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Armed robber Thomas Craig has been jailed after producing a knife during a shop raid.Armed robber Thomas Craig has been jailed after producing a knife during a shop raid.
Armed robber Thomas Craig has been jailed after producing a knife during a shop raid.

Thirty-five-year-old Craig, formerly of Ash Grove, Trimdon Station, was arrested the following day while in possession of the same knife.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of possession of a knife in a public place and was jailed for four years and four months earlier this week at Durham Crown Court.

Detective Constable Chelsea Harle, of Peterlee CID, said afterwards: “This was a very traumatic incident for the victim and it has had a significant impact on them.

“Hopefully Craig’s sentence will give the victim some comfort and provide some closure on what happened.”

Robber Thomas Craig has been jailed at Durham Crown Court.Robber Thomas Craig has been jailed at Durham Crown Court.
Robber Thomas Craig has been jailed at Durham Crown Court.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice