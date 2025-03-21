A man who threatened a shopkeeper with a knife before making off with a large quantity of cash has been jailed.

Thomas Craig entered the convenience store on Commercial Street, in Trimdon Colliery, shortly before 6pm on Sunday, February 16.

He approached the shopkeeper, who was stood behind the counter, and produced a knife before escaping after grabbing cash and confectionary.

The shopkeeper was shaken but unharmed.

Thirty-five-year-old Craig, formerly of Ash Grove, Trimdon Station, was arrested the following day while in possession of the same knife.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of possession of a knife in a public place and was jailed for four years and four months earlier this week at Durham Crown Court.

Detective Constable Chelsea Harle, of Peterlee CID, said afterwards: “This was a very traumatic incident for the victim and it has had a significant impact on them.

“Hopefully Craig’s sentence will give the victim some comfort and provide some closure on what happened.”

