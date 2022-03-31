Arrest after weapons and suspected drugs are seized in Hartlepool raid
A man has been arrested after weapons and suspected drugs were seized in a raid.
Suspected drugs were found when Hartlepool Neighbourhood Officers executed a drug warrant on Saturday, March 26, at an address in Hartlepool’s Wynyard Road.
What are believed to be Class A and Class B drugs were recovered, along with drug paraphernalia and an array of weapons.
The warrant was executed as a result of information from the local community.
A 43-year-old man who was arrested during the operation has since been released under investigation while police inquiries continue.
A member of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team said: “Police will continue to act on the information given by members of the public.
"Anyone who may have information regarding drugs activity in their local area, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.
"Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”