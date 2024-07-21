Arrest after woman punched and kicked to the head in Hartlepool incident
A 26-year-old man was arrested following the incident, which happened at 8.50pm on Thursday, July 18, at the junction of Colenso Street and Elwick Road, in Hartlepool.
Police say the woman who was assaulted left the scene and are appealing for her to come forward.
Cleveland Police stated: “A woman was punched and sustained a kick to the head and left the area after the incident with another woman.
“Officers would like to speak to the victim in relation to the investigation and to make sure she is safe.
“The 26-year-old man has been released on bail pending further investigation.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who knows who the victim is, is asked to contact Cleveland Police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting reference number SE24135966.