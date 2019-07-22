Arrests after drivers 'attacked each other with weapons' in street brawl just yards from Hartlepool school
Two men have been arrested in connection with a range of alleged offences after a street brawl involving weapons.
Cleveland Police have issued an appeal for information the disturbance in Eldon Grove in Hartlepool, just a short distance away from Eldon Grove Academy around the end of the school day.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It was reported that two male drivers of a white Ford Transit van and a black Volkswagen Golf exited their vehicles and attacked each other with weapons.
“Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
“A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a class B drug, driving under the influence of drugs and driving dangerously.
“He was released under investigation whilst inquires are ongoing.
“A 20-year-old has been arrested under affray, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking, driving dangerously and driving whilst disqualified.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He was also released under investigation whilst inquiries are ongoing.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage to contact Pc Michael Spencer.”
The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday, July 4, near to Eldon Grove Academy, which is close to the junction with Elwick Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the event number 112645.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online by clicking here.