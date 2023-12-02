Arrests made by Hartlepool Police as part of crackdown on suspected domestic abuse
They were among 14 suspects detained across the Cleveland Police area as part of the force’s ongoing Operation Artemis.
Speaking about the Hartlepool arrests, Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday: “The operation focuses on domestic abuse and coincides with 16 days of activism against gender-based abuse.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.
“Another aged 35 has been arrested on suspicion of coercive and controlling behaviour.
“A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
“A 42-year-old man has been arrested after being wanted in connection with five offences, including breach of bail conditions.”
To report crimes of domestic abuse, go to www.cleveland.police.uk/ and search for “How to report domestic abuse”.
For details of support for victims, search for “Support organisations”.
Hartlepool-based Harbour Support Services can also be contacted 24 hours a day on 3000 202525.