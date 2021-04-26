Arsonist who was unhappy with Jeep sale has been jailed after setting victim's cars, caravan and home ablaze

Kyle Barnett travelled over 60 miles to Pickering in North Yorkshire last November to buy the Jeep but was dissatisfied with the sale.

Returning to the yard where he had bought the car, Barnett parked it outside and dowsed it in fuel.

The 22-year-old went on to cause damage to several other vehicles stored at the yard as well as a caravan and the victim’s home.

Kyle Barnett has been handed a 32-month jail sentence

The victim’s family were not at the yard at the time and were not injured in the incident, however Barnett caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Barnett, from Peterlee, was finally located in a local hotel in Durham later that month and arrested by Durham Crime Team on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He was swiftly charged and remanded into custody.

Barnett appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday afternoon (April 23) where he pleaded guilty and was handed a 32-month custodial sentence.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Hindmarsh, from Durham Constabulary’s Crime Team, said: “Luckily, the victim and their family were not at the yard at the time of the incident however Barnett caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the victim’s possessions.

“This was a very complex case which involved working closely with North Yorkshire Police to secure a conviction.

“Barnett could have killed someone and I hope he understands the severity of his actions.”