Ashley Wilkinson jailed for taking part in Hartlepool and Sunderland riots just 48 hours apart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ashley Wilkinson, 35, hurled missiles at police and hit their shields with a baton in Hartlepool on July 31.
Two days later he repeatedly attacked the police lines in Sunderland, throwing a fencing support and a beer keg at officers.
He also threw a brick at officers who were lined up to protect a mosque.
Newcastle Crown Court heard how officers were injured, with four requiring hospital treatment after the Sunderland disorder, businesses were wrecked and ordinary members of the public left in fear.
When Wilkinson also attended a planned protest in Newcastle, which failed to materialise, officers found he was carrying a riot kit comprising fishing wire, firelighters, ball bearings, goggles and a mask.
Wilkinson admitted a charge of violent disorder for his offending in Hartlepool and admitted the more serious offence of riot for his Sunderland misbehaviour.
Tony Cornberg, defending, said Wilkinson had suffered from sleep problems which affected his mental health and he could stay up for 48 hours consuming right-wing material online.
Since being held on remand, he has engaged with the counter-terror specialists Prevent and, at their suggestion, had met the prison imam to learn more about Islam.
Judge Tim Gittins jailed Wilkinson, of James Street South, Murton, and said he had brought “shame” to Hartlepool and Sunderland.
He said: “It does not in the end justify what you were doing, and never could, but I accept that you were being led astray rather than being a leader.”