Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A father-of-three who attacked police at two riots in just 48 hours last summer has been jailed for six years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Wilkinson, 35, hurled missiles at police and hit their shields with a baton in Hartlepool on July 31.

Two days later he repeatedly attacked the police lines in Sunderland, throwing a fencing support and a beer keg at officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also threw a brick at officers who were lined up to protect a mosque.

Ashley Wilkinson has been jailed for six years after taking part in both the Hartlepool and Sunderland riots in just 48 hours last summer.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how officers were injured, with four requiring hospital treatment after the Sunderland disorder, businesses were wrecked and ordinary members of the public left in fear.

When Wilkinson also attended a planned protest in Newcastle, which failed to materialise, officers found he was carrying a riot kit comprising fishing wire, firelighters, ball bearings, goggles and a mask.

Wilkinson admitted a charge of violent disorder for his offending in Hartlepool and admitted the more serious offence of riot for his Sunderland misbehaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Wilkinson had suffered from sleep problems which affected his mental health and he could stay up for 48 hours consuming right-wing material online.

Since being held on remand, he has engaged with the counter-terror specialists Prevent and, at their suggestion, had met the prison imam to learn more about Islam.

Judge Tim Gittins jailed Wilkinson, of James Street South, Murton, and said he had brought “shame” to Hartlepool and Sunderland.

He said: “It does not in the end justify what you were doing, and never could, but I accept that you were being led astray rather than being a leader.”