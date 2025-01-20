Ashley Wilkinson jailed for taking part in Hartlepool and Sunderland riots just 48 hours apart

By Tom Wilkinson
Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 08:23 BST
A father-of-three who attacked police at two riots in just 48 hours last summer has been jailed for six years.

Ashley Wilkinson, 35, hurled missiles at police and hit their shields with a baton in Hartlepool on July 31.

Two days later he repeatedly attacked the police lines in Sunderland, throwing a fencing support and a beer keg at officers.

He also threw a brick at officers who were lined up to protect a mosque.

Ashley Wilkinson has been jailed for six years after taking part in both the Hartlepool and Sunderland riots in just 48 hours last summer.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how officers were injured, with four requiring hospital treatment after the Sunderland disorder, businesses were wrecked and ordinary members of the public left in fear.

When Wilkinson also attended a planned protest in Newcastle, which failed to materialise, officers found he was carrying a riot kit comprising fishing wire, firelighters, ball bearings, goggles and a mask.

Wilkinson admitted a charge of violent disorder for his offending in Hartlepool and admitted the more serious offence of riot for his Sunderland misbehaviour.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Wilkinson had suffered from sleep problems which affected his mental health and he could stay up for 48 hours consuming right-wing material online.

Since being held on remand, he has engaged with the counter-terror specialists Prevent and, at their suggestion, had met the prison imam to learn more about Islam.

Judge Tim Gittins jailed Wilkinson, of James Street South, Murton, and said he had brought “shame” to Hartlepool and Sunderland.

He said: “It does not in the end justify what you were doing, and never could, but I accept that you were being led astray rather than being a leader.”

