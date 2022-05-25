Assault, drink driving and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Amanda Wray, 59, of Kennedy Gardens, Billingham, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £95 prosecution costs after she admitted breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order by ringing the police on 999 on January 25.

Callum Shaun McKie, 25, of Dorset Street, Hartlepool, was fined £160 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted possessing cannabis on September 29.

Jake Robinson, 36, whose address was listed on court documents as care of Arddison Court, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 36 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting drink driving on November 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Darren Vincent Magee, 42, of Torquay Avenue, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £180 fine, £33.97p victim surcharge and £610 costs after he was convicted of drug driving on February 21 last year.

Nicola Duncan, 49, of King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, received 10 penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted being in charge of a car while over the legal alcohol limit on February 21.

Stephen Michael Sparrow, 36, of Yarm Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting two counts of theft on December 23, 2021, in which he stole £62 worth of make up, candles and clothing from shops in Northallerton.