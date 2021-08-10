Assault, harassment and other recent Hartlepool court cases
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Paul Douglass, 27, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to pay £100 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting assault and causing criminal damage on April 30.
Nicole Goodchild, 51, of Saltaire Crescent, Greatham, was fined £60 after she was convicted of one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.
Colin Norman Taylor, 47, of Everett Street, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.
Kristopher Llewellyn, 34, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £120 after he admitted drug driving on February 12.
Anthony Dunn, 54, of Brimston Close, Hartlepool, received an 18-month jail term, which was suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay a £300 fine, £62 victim surcharge and £620 costs after admitting committing harassment between January and December 2020.
Joshua Wray, 18, of Chaplin Lane, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 56 days and ordered to pay a £250 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting being unfit through drugs to be in charge of a vehicle on November 14.
Dwayne Ryan, 27, of Herbert Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £170 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting after admitting stealing £91 of goods from Asda on June 26 and possessing cannabis on July 1.