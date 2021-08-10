Assault, harassment and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Paul Douglass, 27, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to pay £100 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting assault and causing criminal damage on April 30.

Nicole Goodchild, 51, of Saltaire Crescent, Greatham, was fined £60 after she was convicted of one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Colin Norman Taylor, 47, of Everett Street, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

The following Hartlepool cases were heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Kristopher Llewellyn, 34, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £120 after he admitted drug driving on February 12.

Anthony Dunn, 54, of Brimston Close, Hartlepool, received an 18-month jail term, which was suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay a £300 fine, £62 victim surcharge and £620 costs after admitting committing harassment between January and December 2020.

Joshua Wray, 18, of Chaplin Lane, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 56 days and ordered to pay a £250 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting being unfit through drugs to be in charge of a vehicle on November 14.

Dwayne Ryan, 27, of Herbert Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £170 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting after admitting stealing £91 of goods from Asda on June 26 and possessing cannabis on July 1.

