Assaulting police officers and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Dwayne Ryan, 27, of Herbert Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting stealing £91 of goods from Asda on June 26 and possessing cannabis on July 1.

Leonie Rose Anderson, 18, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid community work as part of a community order and to pay £175 compensation after admitting two counts of assaulting police officers on May 22.

Jane Louise Gallagher, 42, of Celandine Gardens, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £230 fine, £34 costs and £85 costs after admitting speeding on August 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Lewis Theasby, 19, of Kimberley Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to pay a £95 victim surcharge after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on June 15.

Paul Lawrence Amerigo, 43, of Northgate, Hartlepool, received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting breaching a restraining order by visiting a particular address on April 27, 2020.

Charlotte Fielden, 28, of Roscoe Road, Billingham, was ordered to pay £750 compensation after she admitted causing criminal damage to a motor vehicle on May 5.

Lewis Miller, 21, of Ardrossan Court, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from custody since June 11.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.