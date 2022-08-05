Assaulting police officers, speeding and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Chelsea Baker, 29, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Karl Nicholas Smith, 54, of Alderson Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in Park Road on October 1.

Anthony Turner, 24, of Suffolk Close, Hartlepool, received eight penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without valid insurance and a valid licence on November 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Paul Alan Trussell, 51, of Regent Square, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 17 months and was ordered to pay a £1,333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving while unfit through drugs and without valid insurance on September 22, 2019.

Harley Brown, 18, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, received 18 weeks of youth custody, which was suspended for 12 months, after he admitted two assaults on police officers and one count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on May 12.

Damian Hadfield, 25, whose address was listed as Durham Prison, was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay a £270 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £200 costs after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in Hartlepool on October 22.