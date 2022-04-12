At least 30 more fixed penalty notices for Covid breaches issued by Metropolitan Police to people attending Downing Street lockdown parties
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed at least 30 more fixed penalty notices have been issued to people attending Downing Street and Whitehall parties which were in breach of Covid lockdown regulations at the time.
Twenty fines were issued last month following initial investigations into 12 gatherings which may have breached lockdown rules – at least three of which were attended by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Two of those parties under investigation were believed to have taken place on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral - at a time when Covid restrictions banned indoor mixing.
Following further investigations an updated statement from the Met said: "As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022, we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of COVID-19 regulations who, following the referral, issue the FPNs to the individual."
Fixed penalty notices are a sanction for breaking the law and mean a fine which needs to be paid within 28 days, or contested.
Boris Johnson was not one of those issued with a fine during the first batch of sanctions but this latest announcement will lead to pressure to reveal whether he or any member of the Government are now facing being fined for Covid breaches.