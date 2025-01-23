Attacker ran across Hartlepool road in front of passing cars before kicking woman in chest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police believe relatives on the school run may be able to help them following a street attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have issued a plea for information following the assault near the Morrisons Daily store, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

The force said in a statement: “At 3.30pm on Wednesday, 22nd January, an incident was reported to police during which a man ran across the road in front of passing vehicles and kicked a woman in the chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man is described as white, and was wearing a light grey cap, a black puffer coat and black jogging bottoms, and black and white striped trainers.

The attack took place in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Google Street View.

“The victim was white with dark brown hair and was wearing a dark green puffer coat and light grey leggings.

“This happened at a busy time during the day when many parents would have been collecting children from the nearby primary school.

"It is hoped that the incident may have been caught on dashcam or there may be a witness to the incident who has not yet contacted police.

“Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference SE25012413.”