Attacker ran across Hartlepool road in front of passing cars before kicking woman in chest

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police believe relatives on the school run may be able to help them following a street attack.

Cleveland Police have issued a plea for information following the assault near the Morrisons Daily store, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

The force said in a statement: “At 3.30pm on Wednesday, 22nd January, an incident was reported to police during which a man ran across the road in front of passing vehicles and kicked a woman in the chest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man is described as white, and was wearing a light grey cap, a black puffer coat and black jogging bottoms, and black and white striped trainers.

The attack took place in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Google Street View.The attack took place in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Google Street View.
The attack took place in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Google Street View.

“The victim was white with dark brown hair and was wearing a dark green puffer coat and light grey leggings.

“This happened at a busy time during the day when many parents would have been collecting children from the nearby primary school.

"It is hoped that the incident may have been caught on dashcam or there may be a witness to the incident who has not yet contacted police.

“Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference SE25012413.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice