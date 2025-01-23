Attacker ran across Hartlepool road in front of passing cars before kicking woman in chest
Cleveland Police have issued a plea for information following the assault near the Morrisons Daily store, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.
The force said in a statement: “At 3.30pm on Wednesday, 22nd January, an incident was reported to police during which a man ran across the road in front of passing vehicles and kicked a woman in the chest.
“The man is described as white, and was wearing a light grey cap, a black puffer coat and black jogging bottoms, and black and white striped trainers.
“The victim was white with dark brown hair and was wearing a dark green puffer coat and light grey leggings.
“This happened at a busy time during the day when many parents would have been collecting children from the nearby primary school.
"It is hoped that the incident may have been caught on dashcam or there may be a witness to the incident who has not yet contacted police.
“Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference SE25012413.”