The following cases from the Hartlepool area have been dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Ben Clayton, 38, of Swalebrooke Avenue, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in Blakelock Road on March 3.

Chantelle Andrews, 38, of Windsor Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £200 costs after she admitted urinating in a public place in Whin Street, Middlesbrough, on June 18.

Thomas James Hodgson, 31, of Budworth Close, Hartlepool, received a 16-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge after he admitted three charges of assaulting police officers in York on September 16, trespassing on the track at York Railway Station on September 16 and failing to surrender to custody on November 2.

Gavin Brian Blackston, 34, of Otterpool Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine and 100 costs after he admitted twice breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Owen Berwick, 19, of Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £60 costs after he admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

Neil Blyth, 53, of Sledwick Road, Billingham, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Rievaulx Avenue, Billingham, on April 4.