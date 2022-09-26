Average speed of motorists revealed after police monitor Hartlepool 20mph zone

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team conducted a community speedwatch event in Dalton Piercy earlier this month after receiving local reports about vehicles breaking the village’s 20 miles per hour limit.

Twenty-four vehicles were observed during the session “with the vast majority of drivers adhering to the 20 miles per hour speed limit”.

A statement from the team said: “The average speed of vehicles observed was 12 miles per hour.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team undertook a speedwatch patrol in Dalton Piercy.

“One vehicle was observed to be nine miles in excess of the limit and the driver will receive a letter in the post as a result of this.”

A Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team spokesperson added: "The idea of the speedwatch initiative is to make drivers think about their speed in an attempt to reduce road traffic collisions and make the community feel safer.