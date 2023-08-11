Balaclava-clad Dale Edward Watson broke into the victim’s home in Trimdon Station on February 25, 2020.

The 30-year-old attacker demanded money and continued to assault his victim, throwing his television and an ornament at him, before the victim’s terrified partner told him there was money in a cup in the kitchen cupboard.

Watson then stole £50 from a cup plus jewellery and smashed several items before fleeing the address.

Thug Dale Edward Watson has been jailed.

The victim was left with several wounds to his head and face and also had his teeth knocked out.

DNA from blood found on a broken cup in the kitchen returned a match for Watson.

When interviewed, Watson denied the offence, trying to explain the DNA by saying he had previously argued with the victim at his home and been assaulted.

The evidence did not support his claims though and he was subsequently charged with aggravated burglary.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted of the offence as well as two charges of failing to surrender to bail after a June trial.

Watson, of Shildon, has now returned to Newcastle Crown Court to be jailed for 14 years.

He was also sentenced to two extra months in prison for failing to surrender, which will be served concurrently, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.