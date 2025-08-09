Balaclava raiders break into Hartlepool United's ground to steal team kit

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Aug 2025, 19:28 BST
Balaclava-wearing raiders have broken into Hartlepool United’s stadium to steal kit from the first-team dressing room.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday evening: “At approximately 4am on Friday, 8 August, two males have entered the grounds of the football stadium, on Clarence Road, by a shutter.

“They have then stolen a football kit from the first-team changing room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Both males, who are described as white, of a slim build and wearing tracksuits and Balaclavas, have then fled through the same shutter.

Burglars have broken into Hartlepool United's ground to still football kit.placeholder image
Burglars have broken into Hartlepool United's ground to still football kit.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen the males running down the road with the kit under their arms to come forward.

“The same goes for anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage or information that could identify the males.

“If you can help officers with their investigation, please call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 149139.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice