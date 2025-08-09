Balaclava raiders break into Hartlepool United's ground to steal team kit
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday evening: “At approximately 4am on Friday, 8 August, two males have entered the grounds of the football stadium, on Clarence Road, by a shutter.
“They have then stolen a football kit from the first-team changing room.
“Both males, who are described as white, of a slim build and wearing tracksuits and Balaclavas, have then fled through the same shutter.
“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen the males running down the road with the kit under their arms to come forward.
“The same goes for anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage or information that could identify the males.
“If you can help officers with their investigation, please call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 149139.”