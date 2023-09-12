Banned for driving while using a hand-held phone and other recent Hartlepool court cases
Simon Cartwright, 37, of Stonethwaite Close, Hartlepool, was fined £380 after he admitted breaching a community order by failed to attend a scheduled appointment.
Jacob Aitchison, 25, of Pentland Avenue, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance on October 26.
Jamie Michael Williams, 32, of West View Road, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by visiting a named property on August 29.
Joshua Berwick, 25, of Shakespeare Avenue, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £75 costs after he admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on May 5.
Jack Fleetham, 25, of Dunoon Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitting driving while using a hand-held mobile phone on November 30.
Aldo Peter Maggiorini, 56, of Duke of Wellington Gardens, Billingham, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £72 fine and £28 costs after he admitted speeding in Queen Elizabeth Way, Ingleby Barwick, on November 28.
Gary Marsh, 37, of Stonethwaite Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver when required to do so.