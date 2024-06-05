Banned Hartlepool motorist back in court after he is caught drug driving
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Teal, 47, drove along Tynebrooke Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, while under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a derivative of the Class A drug cocaine.
Tests revealed Teal had 661 microgrammes of the drug in his system.
The legal limit is 50 microgrammes.
Teal, of Maxwell Road, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance and driving under the influence of drugs at Teesside Magistrates’ Court last month.
After he returned to the court in June to be sentenced, Judge Marie Mallon said: “There are a range of aggravating features here.
"You were driving when you should not have been, and under the influence of drugs, and you have previous convictions for similar things.”
Teal has been given a 20-week prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, was disqualified from driving or five years, ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days and pay £154 in court costs.