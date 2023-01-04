Banned Hartlepool motorist is caught illegally riding electric scooter
A banned motorist has ended up back in court after he was caught illegally riding an electric scooter.
Matthew John Lord, 23, of Hartlepool, has admitted flouting a driving ban by riding an e-scooter in the town’s York Road on May 23 of last year.
He also pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to a second charge of using the scooter without valid insurance on the same day.
Electric scooters are subject to many of the same regulations surrounding cars and other vehicles.
While it is illegal to ride them on public roads in this country, Hartlepool was chosen in 2020 to host one of dozens of nationwide trials permitting their use.
Lord, of Barbara Mann Court, was banned from driving for two years for his latest offences and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs by January 5.
He also received an 18-month conditional discharge.