Banned Hartlepool motorist is caught illegally riding electric scooter

Matthew John Lord, 23, of Hartlepool, has admitted flouting a driving ban by riding an e-scooter in the town’s York Road on May 23 of last year.

He also pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to a second charge of using the scooter without valid insurance on the same day.

Electric scooters are subject to many of the same regulations surrounding cars and other vehicles.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

While it is illegal to ride them on public roads in this country, Hartlepool was chosen in 2020 to host one of dozens of nationwide trials permitting their use.

Lord, of Barbara Mann Court, was banned from driving for two years for his latest offences and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs by January 5.

