Banned Hartlepool motorist jailed after she is caught drink driving again

Xanthippe Ebony Knott, from Somersby Close, Hartlepool, was initially caught drink driving and driving while disqualified on August 25, 2019, on the A689.

Magistrates handed her a four-month jail term, which was suspended for two years, when she appeared in court.

Knott, 36, has now been jailed for 18 weeks after pleading guilty to committing the same offences at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, on July 11 this year.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

She also admitted driving without insurance and committing further offences while serving a suspended sentence.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court jailed her after deciding “the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

The imprisonment consists of 12 weeks for the 2021 offences and a further six weeks after magistrates decided to trigger part of the 2019 suspended sentence.

Knott was also banned from driving for 48 months and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

