Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thug who used a baseball bat to smash a property up and assault a man has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan McMillan left his victim with a broken arm and bruising to his body following the “brutal attack”.

McMillan initially used the bat to damage the windows and a door at the property in Bradley Street, Easington Colliery, on the evening of February 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then charged at the victim with a baseball in hand and struck him multiple times.

Thug Allan McMillan has been jailed after using a baseball bat to attack a victim at his own home.

McMillan attempted to drag the injured man into his car although the victim managed to break free.

Durham Constabulary had been contacted at this point and were quick to arrive at the scene.

Officers followed McMillan’s car onto nearby Seaside Lane where they stopped and arrested him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was brought into custody and later charged with criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault causing GBH.

McMillan, who is 29 and formerly of Kingsway, in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, was convicted at Teesside Crown Court and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Detective Constable Tia Payne, of Durham Constabulary, who led the case, said afterwards: “This was a brutal attack whereby McMillan used a bat to seriously assault the victim.

“Although the victim did not want to proceed with the case, we were able to drive an evidence led investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this sends a clear message to other victims that we will pursue your case and we will get justice even if you don’t feel confident enough to go through court proceedings.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.