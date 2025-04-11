Baseball bat thug jailed after 'brutal attack' in Easington Colliery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Allan McMillan left his victim with a broken arm and bruising to his body following the “brutal attack”.
McMillan initially used the bat to damage the windows and a door at the property in Bradley Street, Easington Colliery, on the evening of February 4.
He then charged at the victim with a baseball in hand and struck him multiple times.
McMillan attempted to drag the injured man into his car although the victim managed to break free.
Durham Constabulary had been contacted at this point and were quick to arrive at the scene.
Officers followed McMillan’s car onto nearby Seaside Lane where they stopped and arrested him.
He was brought into custody and later charged with criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault causing GBH.
McMillan, who is 29 and formerly of Kingsway, in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, was convicted at Teesside Crown Court and sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Detective Constable Tia Payne, of Durham Constabulary, who led the case, said afterwards: “This was a brutal attack whereby McMillan used a bat to seriously assault the victim.
“Although the victim did not want to proceed with the case, we were able to drive an evidence led investigation.
“I hope this sends a clear message to other victims that we will pursue your case and we will get justice even if you don’t feel confident enough to go through court proceedings.”