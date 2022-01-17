Beat police mark their community role

Cleveland Police’s teams in Hartlepool will be marking Neighbourhood Policing Week by promoting the skills and contribution made by local officers.

Neighbourhood teams have responsibilities for working with partners to problem-solve in communities, dealing with antisocial behaviour, criminal damage, hate crimes and shop shop thefts.

Neighbourhoods officers also play a key role in gathering intelligence at local level which helps to tackle organised crime groups.

The teams are also involved in drugs warrants and work with housing partners and local authorities to use legal powers to tackle problem addresses.

Local Policing Superintendent Marc Anderson said: “I welcome the opportunity to highlight the work our dedicated neighbourhood teams carry out in the areas they police.

“Neighbourhood teams are often peoples’ first point of contact with the police or the teams they see patrolling where they live. Cleveland Police has invested in reinforcing its approach to neighbourhood policing.

“We’ll be promoting our activities so people can engage with us about the issues that matter to them and understand our role better.”

You can find out more about the activities during Neighbourhood Policing Week on Cleveland Police’s social media sites and there will be regular updates throughout the week.