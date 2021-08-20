Behind bars: Rogues' gallery of latest jailed criminals from Hartlepool and East Durham

Just some of the criminals jailed recently by the courts following offences committed across Hartlepool and East Durham.

Here is your latest rogues’ gallery of jailed Hartlepool and East Durham criminals.

Friday, 20th August 2021, 4:00 pm

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from the area and have all been locked up after pleading guilty to offences at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous gallery is available here.

1. Mark Gary Carroll

Carroll, 33, of Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 28 weeks at Teesside Magistrates' Court after admitting two counts of drug driving and one each of driving while disqualified and without insurance on January 12.

2. Derek Lynch

Lynch, 53, of Admiral Way, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and one month after admitting committing robbery at Hartlepool Marina on June 8.

3. Connor Philip Mitchell

Mitchell, 22, of Elliot Road, Peterlee, was jailed for four years and three months at Durham Crown Court after admitting possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in July 2020.

4. Artan Neli

Neli, 34, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months after admitting being involved in the production of class B drugs following the discovery of a cannabis farm on April 20.

