Behind bars: Rogues' gallery of latest jailed criminals from Hartlepool and East Durham

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from the area and have all been locked up after pleading guilty to offences at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous gallery is available here.
1. Mark Gary Carroll
Carroll, 33, of Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 28 weeks at Teesside Magistrates' Court after admitting two counts of drug driving and one each of driving while disqualified and without insurance on January 12.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Derek Lynch
Lynch, 53, of Admiral Way, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and one month after admitting committing robbery at Hartlepool Marina on June 8.
Photo: Cleveland Police
3. Connor Philip Mitchell
Mitchell, 22, of Elliot Road, Peterlee, was jailed for four years and three months at Durham Crown Court after admitting possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in July 2020.
Photo: Durham police
4. Artan Neli
Neli, 34, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months after admitting being involved in the production of class B drugs following the discovery of a cannabis farm on April 20.
Photo: Cleveland Police