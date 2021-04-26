Just some of the Hartlepool criminals to have been locked up recently at Teesside Crown Court.
Just some of the Hartlepool criminals to have been locked up recently at Teesside Crown Court.

Behind bars: The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be jailed

Here are just some of the latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been locked up by the courts.

By Newsroom
Monday, 26th April 2021, 6:12 pm

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from Hartlepool and were jailed after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.

1. Stefan Geary

Geary, 50, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting committing arson in September last year.

Photo: Cleveland Police

Buy photo

2. Stuart Henderson

Henderson, 44, of Victoria Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and two months after admitting engaging a child in sexual activity and seven counts of possessing indecent images.

Photo: Other 3d Party

Buy photo

3. Carl Jones

Jones , 32, of Bodmin Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months after he admitted burglary with violence and breaching a court order on January 9.

Photo: Cleveland Police

Buy photo

4. Warren Anthony Kennick

Kennick, 35, of Front Street, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for 27 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting committing burglary on September 23.

Photo: Durham Constabulary

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3