Behind bars: The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be jailed

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from Hartlepool and were jailed after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.
1. Stefan Geary
Geary, 50, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting committing arson in September last year.
Photo: Cleveland Police
2. Stuart Henderson
Henderson, 44, of Victoria Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and two months after admitting engaging a child in sexual activity and seven counts of possessing indecent images.
Photo: Other 3d Party
3. Carl Jones
Jones , 32, of Bodmin Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months after he admitted burglary with violence and breaching a court order on January 9.
Photo: Cleveland Police
4. Warren Anthony Kennick
Kennick, 35, of Front Street, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for 27 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting committing burglary on September 23.
Photo: Durham Constabulary