'Best chance of rooting out knife crime': Permanent amnesty bin set up at Hartlepool Police Station
Police in Hartlepool are giving people the chance to hand in knives and other sharp objects.
Cleveland Police are setting up a permanent knife bin in Hartlepool following one which was set up in Middlesbrough Police Station earlier this year.
The move will allow people to hand in potential weapons without any questions.
Superintendent Wendy Tinkler, lead on knife crime at Cleveland Police, said: “Providing a permanent facility to hand in knives and sharp objects is just one of a number of ways that we can tackle knife crime.
“During our last knife surrender there were 385 knives and sharp objects handed in across Cleveland. This tells us that there are people who want to help us to tackle the issue and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “It’s important that we develop long-term and permanent solutions to truly rid our communities of knife crime.
“I’m pleased that Cleveland Police have taken the step to provide a place for those with unwanted knives and weapons to dispose of them safely and without question.
“By taking these weapons off the streets and educating our young people about the dangers of carrying a knife, we stand the best chance of rooting out knife crime.”
Students from Stockton Riverside College and NETA Training will be putting together their own piece of artwork with the knives that have been handed in.
The permanent knife bin in Hartlepool will be at the police station and available on weekdays from 8am-8pm.