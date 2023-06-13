News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast

Billingham driveway and patio company directors admit 'sub standard' work offences

A former company director accused of being a “controlling mind” in a company which left customers with sub-standard work to their homes has admitted a series of offences.
By Gareth Lightfoot
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

David Gillies, 43, had denied 16 unfair trading practices and initially stood trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The prosecution said he “promised the earth” as customers paid tens of thousands of pounds between them to Billingham-based Riverside Resin for faulty or unfinished work to drives, patios and paths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet he has now pleaded guilty to eight of the charges, all of engaging in unfair commercial practices, covering seven victims.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.
The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular

The prosecution offered no evidence on two counts of misleading commercial practices and six similar charges will lie on file.

Gillies was bailed until he and another director of the company, Rebecca Wilson, 40, of Anlaby Close, Billingham, who pleaded guilty on a previous occasion, are sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutor Rebecca Brown said they were the “controlling minds of the company”, which claimed to be a “friendly, professional and hard-working team committed to creating outstanding results for our customers”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She told jurors: “The prosecution will show you that time after time Riverside Resin were signing people up for work and that work was sub-standard or not complete or both.”

The court was told complaints were ignored, dismissed or met with delays, excuses or empty promises.

Among their customers were people from Hartlepool.

Gillies, of Victoria Avenue, Redcar, originally told trading standards officers that he had not been made aware of the complaints.

Read More
Woman jailed at Teesside Crown Court for 'terrifying' Hartlepool Tesco Express r...