Billingham granddad named as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run
A 72-year-old Billingham granddad has been named as the victim of a hit-and-run in Billingham.
The heartbroken family of the elderly gentleman have also released a photo of him.
William Arthur Lewis, 72, suffered fatal injuries in a hit-and-run in Billingham. He was knocked down by a silver Land Rover on Friday, August 23 at around 8.30pm.
He sadly died shortly after this incident.
William lived in Billingham with his wife who he sadly leaves behind along with a daughter and grandchildren.
His family has asked for privacy at this time.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Our sympathies and thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and specialist officers will be offering support to them."
The car was travelling west along Belasis Avenue when it left the road on the roundabout at Chiltons Avenue and knocked William over.
The Land Rover stopped in the junction of Tibbersley Avenue where officers say the driver got out of the Land Rover and into another vehicle.
A 37-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Three other males aged 16, 22 and 32 have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody.
Police inquiries are on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting event number 144994.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.