Nathan Moncur, 29, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court last October to four years and eight months prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

He was one of multiple members of a trans-Pennine drugs network jailed over large volumes of cocaine and cannabis delivered from Liverpool to Cleveland.

Moncur was back in court on Wednesday where he faced a Proceeds of Crime Application to strip him of any ill-gotten gains.

Teesside Crown Court.

The court heard, together with another defendant, he made £88,707.53 from his offending.

Inquiries showed he had £46,684.29 available to pay back and a confiscation order was made.

It includes cash in two bank accounts, two watches and equity in a house which he is expecting to sell.

Judge Chris Smith gave Moncur, of Corfe Crescent, Billingham, three months to pay the money or face another nine months in prison.