Billingham man jailed as part of trans-Pennine dealing network ordered to pay more than £45,000
A drug dealer who was jailed as part of a multi-million pound operation has been ordered to pay up more than £45,000.
Nathan Moncur, 29, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court last October to four years and eight months prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine.
He was one of multiple members of a trans-Pennine drugs network jailed over large volumes of cocaine and cannabis delivered from Liverpool to Cleveland.
Moncur was back in court on Wednesday where he faced a Proceeds of Crime Application to strip him of any ill-gotten gains.
The court heard, together with another defendant, he made £88,707.53 from his offending.
Inquiries showed he had £46,684.29 available to pay back and a confiscation order was made.
It includes cash in two bank accounts, two watches and equity in a house which he is expecting to sell.
Judge Chris Smith gave Moncur, of Corfe Crescent, Billingham, three months to pay the money or face another nine months in prison.