Billingham man jailed as part of trans-Pennine dealing network ordered to pay more than £45,000

A drug dealer who was jailed as part of a multi-million pound operation has been ordered to pay up more than £45,000.

By Mark Payne
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 1:08pm

Nathan Moncur, 29, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court last October to four years and eight months prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

He was one of multiple members of a trans-Pennine drugs network jailed over large volumes of cocaine and cannabis delivered from Liverpool to Cleveland.

Moncur was back in court on Wednesday where he faced a Proceeds of Crime Application to strip him of any ill-gotten gains.

Teesside Crown Court.

The court heard, together with another defendant, he made £88,707.53 from his offending.

Inquiries showed he had £46,684.29 available to pay back and a confiscation order was made.

It includes cash in two bank accounts, two watches and equity in a house which he is expecting to sell.

Judge Chris Smith gave Moncur, of Corfe Crescent, Billingham, three months to pay the money or face another nine months in prison.

