Billingham man jailed for 'terrifying' knife attacks on three Cleveland Police officers
Mark Fox, 35, launched the vicious assault on the officers after they were called to a welfare concern report on Corfe Crescent, Billingham, in June last year.
Two officers received puncture wounds while a third received slash wounds with all three requiring stitches at hospital.
Fox, of Mill Lane, Billingham, was found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent following a trial while he admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
He was jailed for 11 years and eight months at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, July 15.
The officers involved were named regional winners in the national Police Bravery Awards 2024 which they attended on Thursday, July 11.
District Commander for Stockton, Superintendent John Wrintmore, said it was a “terrifying incident”.
He said: “Police put their lives at risk every day by protecting members of the public and attacks such as this one are both shocking and truly disgraceful.
“No one should come to work and be attacked whilst doing their job. Our officers were responding to concerns for someone’s welfare and attended the scene to help those in need of assistance.”
The superintendent added: “Fox’s actions on this day were extremely dangerous and reckless and this level of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
“Today’s sentence sends out a strong message – our officers deserve the full support of the criminal justice system and I hope this dissuades anyone from using violence towards emergency workers simply doing their job.”