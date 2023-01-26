Billingham motorist banned and faces £1,000-plus bill after he is caught drug driving
“Stupidity” has cost a motorist his driving licence and more than £1,000 after he was caught driving to work without passing his test.
Billy Walmsley, of Rievaulx Avenue, Billingham, was pulled over by police in Bishopton Lane, Stockton, at 9pm on November 12
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard there was a smell of cannabis inside the Renault Modus and that subsequent tests revealed he had derivatives of cocaine in his bloodstream.
Walmsley, 21, admitted two counts of drug driving and one each of driving without a full licence and without insurance.
Representing himself, he told the court he was driving the vehicle on his own after getting called into work unexpectedly.
“I didn’t smoke weed that day,” he said, adding that it was from the day before.
Deputy District Judge Jayne Bryan said “a little over £1,000 has this stupidity cost you”.
The total breaks down as a £700 fine, £280 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.