Billy Walmsley, of Rievaulx Avenue, Billingham, was pulled over by police in Bishopton Lane, Stockton, at 9pm on November 12

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard there was a smell of cannabis inside the Renault Modus and that subsequent tests revealed he had derivatives of cocaine in his bloodstream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walmsley, 21, admitted two counts of drug driving and one each of driving without a full licence and without insurance.

The court heard Walmsley was caught with cocaine and cannabis in his system.

Representing himself, he told the court he was driving the vehicle on his own after getting called into work unexpectedly.

“I didn’t smoke weed that day,” he said, adding that it was from the day before.

Deputy District Judge Jayne Bryan said “a little over £1,000 has this stupidity cost you”.

The total breaks down as a £700 fine, £280 victim surcharge and £85 costs.