Billingham pair jailed at Teesside Crown Court after they are caught by police in Stockton with cocaine and cash
David Waller, 36 and Dylan Black, 28, both from Billingham, are each beginning 27-month sentences after they were jailed at Teesside Crown Court.
Waller and Black were stopped in a vehicle in Yarm Road, in Stockton, on an evening in March 2021 and searched by neighbourhood police officers.
Cocaine worth nearly £2,000 and £500 in cash were seized from them.
Both males were arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Speaking after their convictions, PC Chris Dawkins, from the Stockton Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are happy with the sentences given by the court today and hope this provides a clear message to anyone choosing to engage in drugs activity that it will not be tolerated and you will be pursued, caught and put before the courts to be brought to justice”.