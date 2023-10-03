Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Waller, 36 and Dylan Black, 28, both from Billingham, are each beginning 27-month sentences after they were jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

Waller and Black were stopped in a vehicle in Yarm Road, in Stockton, on an evening in March 2021 and searched by neighbourhood police officers.

Cocaine worth nearly £2,000 and £500 in cash were seized from them.

From left, David Waller and Dylan Black have been jailed at Teesside Crown Court after cocaine and cash were found inside a car they were travelling in.

Both males were arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.