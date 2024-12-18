Billingham pervert Terence Walters jailed after sexually assaulting girl he groomed with money and vapes
Terence Walters, who is 53, carried on one attack despite multiple pleas for him to stop.
After the victim bravely reported the abuse to police, Walters was arrested and later charged.
Following a trial at Teesside Crown Court in October, he was found guilty by a jury of four sexual assaults and one count of sexual communication with a child.
Returning to the court in December to be sentenced, Judge Jonathan Carroll has now locked him up for 13 years.
Walters, from Billingham, will also be placed on the sex offenders’ register and be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
The court heard how Walter’s abuse drove the girl to self-harm.
Her mother said the abuse “destroyed” her family and that her daughter is “scared”.
Detective Constable Abbie Monkhouse, from Stockton CID, said after the sentencing hearing that Walters had “abused the victim’s trust, adding: “The girl is a young child and I want to take this opportunity to applaud her bravery both leading up to and during the court process.
“I hope she can take comfort in the fact that Walters will be behind bars for a considerable amount of time.”
Cleveland Police say anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse can report it by contact the force either on 101 or by visiting their www.cleveland.police.uk/ website.
Victims or anyone with concerns can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.