Birmingham man to stand trial over alleged fraudulent house repair claims to elderly Hartlepool couple
James Delaney, 42, denied an allegation of fraud by false representation when he appeared in the dock at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, August 30.
The charge accuses him jointly with another of dishonestly telling the couple that repair work was required to their Hartlepool property and had been partially carried out by Delaney and the other.
He also pleaded not guilty to another charge of burglary when it is alleged that he and another person stole antique china and canvas from a storage room at an address in Hartlepool.
Both of the alleged offences are said to have been committed on July 31 this year.
Judge Jonathan Carrol fixed a trial date for January 30 of next year.
Delaney, of St Margarets Road, Ward End, Birmingham, was remanded in custody in the meantime.