A thug who warned his partner "next time it will be your neck" after he slashed her leg with a Stanley knife has been put behind bars and told he is a danger to the public.

Lee Richardson, who was out on licence from an eight-and-a-half year jail term for violence, had been seen arguing with the victim in his garden last August while they were both holding knives.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman was seen by neighbours to run off, while wearing no shoes, with blood dripping down her leg.

As she fled, Richardson called her vile names and warned: "Next time it will be your neck and not your leg".

She had a 12cm gash to her thigh and a smaller injury to her knee but would not co-operate with the police or prosecution.

Richardson, 41, of Fifth Street, Blackhall Colliery, who has 41 convictions on his record, admitted assault.

Mr Recorder Richard Thyne sentenced him to 12 months behind bars, telling him: “The risk assessment in your pre-sentence report has assessed you as posing a high risk of serious harm to the public, particularly partners.

"In my judgement there can be no doubt that you are dangerous."

The court heard Richardson, who has been recalled to continue serving the eight-and-a-half year sentence imposed in 2017, has expressed remorse for what he did.