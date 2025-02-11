A stolen puppy was safely returned to her relieved owner after she was traced by police within 15 minutes of her disappearance.

Blondie, a nine-month-old cocker spaniel, had been in a secure cage at the front of her owner’s Hartlepool town centre workplace when “a would-be thief” opened the enclosure, put a lead on the pup and led her away.

Her owner quickly raised the alarm and police who were in the area at the time managed to track her down within 15 minutes.

Detective Constable Dave Angel, who took Blondie safely back to her owner, has urged people to take extra precautions to safeguard their pets.

He added: “Unfortunately, there are people out there who will try to steal our pets.

"People may not realise that they can be prime targets for thieves who may try to sell them on, particularly dogs and puppies.

"Whilst they might attract thieves due to their potential sell-on value, they are irreplaceable to us as members of our families.

“Please ensure that pets are kept in a secure area when outside of your home, to keep them safe from any harm, including thieves.

"It’s also a good idea to get your pet microchipped.

“Thankfully, we were in the area and able to find Blondie quickly and get her home to her owner who was so happy to see her.”

The incident took place on the afternoon of Saturday, February 8.

Police have yet to confirm what action may be taken against the alleged thief.