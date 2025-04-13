Bomb squad remove 'unexploded device' from house in Hartlepool's Milton Road after homes are evacuated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bomb squad experts have removed a suspect device from a Hartlepool house after a street was partly sealed off as a precaution.

Residents in Milton Road, Hartlepool, were urged to either “evacuate their property or to remain inside and away from the windows” after the alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon.

Hartlepool Police said in an updated statement on Saturday evening: “Shortly before 1pm on Saturday, 12 April, police received a report of a suspected World War Two unexploded device found at a property on Milton Road.

“Officers attended to the address and informed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

A police cordon in Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool, after the apparent discovery of an unexploded wartime device on April 12 in nearby Milton Road.

“A 100m cordon was put in place between Mulgrave Road and Thornville Road as a safety precaution while EOD removed the device from the property.

“Local residents were advised to either evacuate their property or to remain inside and away from the windows.

“The device will be transported to a safe location where a controlled explosion will take place.

One resident asked to temporarily leave her home told the Mail while the drama was unfolding: “A police car arrived early afternoon. Then around 2pm several more cars turned up, closing off the roads.

"Meanwhile, police knocked on doors in Milton Road asking residents to evacuate for a couple of hours until the bomb disposal people from Catterick could deal with the issue.

"He said it was a precautionary measure because the houses are terraced. We heard it was something, maybe a hand grenade, collected many years ago."

