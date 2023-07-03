The box, which is of high sentimental value, was stolen from a property in the town’s Lowthian Road.

Cleveland Police have said the burglary took place sometime between Monday, June 19, and Wednesday, June 28.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to contact Hartlepool CID on non-emergency number 101.

The burglary took place at a house in Hartlepool's Lowthian Road.

Cleveland Police said: “A small light wooden box sealed with glue was amongst a number of items stolen. The box contained the ashes of a family member of the victim, which are obviously of high sentimental value.

“Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the ashes or the burglary, please contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 126884.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

