News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Box containing family member’s ashes stolen in Hartlepool burglary

Police have made an appeal after a box containing ashes was stolen in a burglary in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:26 BST

The box, which is of high sentimental value, was stolen from a property in the town’s Lowthian Road.

Cleveland Police have said the burglary took place sometime between Monday, June 19, and Wednesday, June 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to contact Hartlepool CID on non-emergency number 101.

The burglary took place at a house in Hartlepool's Lowthian Road.The burglary took place at a house in Hartlepool's Lowthian Road.
The burglary took place at a house in Hartlepool's Lowthian Road.
Most Popular

Cleveland Police said: “A small light wooden box sealed with glue was amongst a number of items stolen. The box contained the ashes of a family member of the victim, which are obviously of high sentimental value.

“Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the ashes or the burglary, please contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 126884.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Read More
Read More: New data reveals anti-social behaviour reports in Hartlepool drop by ...