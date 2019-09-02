Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Hartlepool street
A 10-year-old boy who was riding his bike was taken to hospital following a collision with a car.
The incident happened on Friday, August 30, at around 7.15pm, where a boy riding a pedal bike and a black Citroen C1 were involved in a collision.
The boy was taken to University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, with minor injuries having escaped with just scrapes and bruises.
The incident happened in Fernwood Avenue, in Hartlepool, and no one has been arrested in relation to the incident.
