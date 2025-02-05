Boy, 12, and woman quizzed in Hartlepool Police crackdown on off-road bike menaces

A 12-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman are under investigation for allegedly committing offences while riding off-road bikes.

The youth was stopped and taken home to his family after he was said to be riding in an anti-social manner and without wearing protective clothing or a helmet.

Following the incident in Hartlepool on Monday, February 3, the bike has been seized and the boy “has been reported for driving offences”.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Phelan said afterwards that intelligence from the public and proactive patrols were allowing police to act against individuals who “terrorise the community with off road bikes”.

A police picture of a bike seized after a woman was arrested on suspicion of motoring offences.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, February 4, officers arrested a 26-year-old woman after following the Balaclava-clad rider of an off-road bike between the town’s Raby Road and Fieldfare Road.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “She has been reported for summons for disqualified driving, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention and will be summoned directly to court.”